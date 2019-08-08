Hansen, Darrell E. Age 94 - August 5, 2019 Survived by wife, Phyllis Hansen of Woodbine; five children: Marilyn and Jon Boustead of Woodbine; Jan and Ted Hogya of Omaha; Doug and Cathy Hansen of Woodbine; Bev Clark of Neligh, NE; Dan and Janet Hansen of Earling, IA. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30am Friday, August 9, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dunlap, IA. VISITATION with the family will be on Thursday, 4-7pm, at St. Patrick's Parish Center. FOUTS FUNERAL HOME Dunlap, IA | 712-647-2221 | www.foutsfuneralhome.com

