Hansen, Carl Frederick November 4, 1929 - February 3, 2020 Carl F Hansen, age 90, of Bellevue, went to be with the Lord on Monday February 3, 2020. Carl was born November 4, 1929 to Otto and Viola Hansen. Carl is preceded in death by his loving wife of 38 years, Evelyn Hansen; two sisters. Carl is survived by his loving children, David (Karen) Hansen, Maureen Stroud; stepdaughters, Kathi (Dave) Merriman, Jan (Bill) Kramer; significant other, Anne Hall; loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home from 5-7pm. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10am Friday, February 7, 2020, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 68106. Interment will follow at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials may go to Kindred Hospice or the American Cancer Society. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westlawnhillcrest.com. Westlawn Hillcrest 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106 402-556-2500 | www.WestlawnHillcrest.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carl Hansen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.