Hansen, Bruce D. July 2, 1955 - September 7, 2019 Survived by his wife, Sharon; sister, Becki (Jim) Bishop; in-laws, Rudy and Joan Lesac; brothers-in-law, Rudy Lesac Jr., and Michael (Bev) Lesac; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. VISITATION begins Wednesday 5pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm, all at the Mortuary. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, 10am, at St. John's Catholic Church on Creighton University Campus. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

