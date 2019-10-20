Hansen, Barbara A. "Barb" (Strang) February 17, 1956 - October 12, 2019 Omaha. Barb peacefully passed after a brave 6 year colon cancer battle. Beloved wife of Mike Hansen; adoring and loving mother of Michael and Christine; dearest daughter of Elmer and Marian Strang; treasured sister of Douglas Strang, Robert Strang, Beth Eganhouse and Ken, Kim Lynch and Dan, Amy Recker and Greg, and Steven Strang and Heather; loving sister-in-law to Mel and Susan Hansen, and Ed and Lisa Hansen; and fond aunt to many adoring nephews and nieces and grand-nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by her grandparents, Willard and Birgella Nolan, and Nicolas and Florence Strang; parents-in-law, Mel and Helen Hansen; brother-in-law, Steve Hansen; and nephew, Ted Hansen. Special thanks to UNMC and all of her healthcare team who so gently cared for Barb. MEMORIAL MASS: 2pm Thursday, October 24th, at St. John's Catholic Church, Creighton University. CELEBRATION of BARB'S LIFE: 5:30-7:30pm Thursday, October 24th, at The Old Mattress Factory, Omaha. In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to City of Hope, in Memory of Barbara Hansen, 1500 E. Duarte Road, Duarte, California 91010 or via online at ourhope.cityofhope.org/teambarb. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367; Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319
