Hanry, Alene M. December 6, 1929 - June 7, 2020 Preceded in death by loving husband of 56 years, James Hanry. Survived by children, Sarah Miller and David (Laurie) Hanry; grandchildren: Jennie, Melissa, Dominic, Brody; great-grandchildren, Chaz, Brihana, Mikah. VISITATION: Thursday, June 11, from 5-7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, June 12, at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Alene's name can be made to the Nebraska Children's Home (4939 S 118th St. Omaha, NE 68137). WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

