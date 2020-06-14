Hanrahan, Terrence William February 27, 1940 - June 8, 2020 Terrence is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary A Hanrahan; daughter, Katie Jensen and husband, Bob Jensen; son, Joe Hanrahan and wife, Susan Hanrahan; son, Tim Hanrahan and husband, Brian Columbus; daughter, Maggie Timmons and husband, Dan Timmons; grandchildren, Dan Kuck, Alan Kuck, Bri Jensen, Rob Jensen, TJ Hanrahan, Shea Hanrahan, Mallory Timmons, and Riley Timmons; and great-granddaughter, Emma Baldassano. Private Services. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

