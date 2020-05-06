Hannan, Billy D.

Hannan, Billy D. May 24, 1969 - May 2, 2020 Of Council Bluffs. Member of Union Local #1140 working for JE Dunn Construction in Omaha. Preceded in death by his father, Bill Hannan, Sr. Survived by his wife, Laura (Owen) Hannan; children, Sean Strong, Amanda Strong, Danielle (Levi Hall) Strong, Nicholas Hannan all of Council Bluffs; grandson, Harley Hall and a grandchild on arrival; mother, Judy (Edward) Tallman of Whiting, IA; brothers, Dallas Bailey of Carter Lake, IA, Jerry Hulin of Council Bluffs; sisters, Kris (Dick) Kinnaman of Lyons, NE, Denise (Ryan) Osborn, Kelly Merksick, all of Council Bluffs; many nieces and nephews. Open Visitation, Thursday from 8am-5pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private Family Funeral on Friday at the Funeral Home. The family will direct memorial contributions. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

