Hannam, Michael J. Age 55 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by father, James J. Hannam; sister, Linda. Survived by wife, April Hannam; children, June Kowalewski (Jason), Matthew Kowalewski (Elyse); grandchldren, Simon, Augie and Colton; mother, Marilyn Hannam; sister, Cindi Walden; brother, Dr. John Hannam (Peg); aunt, Pat Eastman; many nieces, nephews and friends. Celebration of Michael's Life will be held at a later date. To leave a condolence, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

