Hankes, Arlyn D. "Hank" Mar 21, 1939 - Jul 27, 2018 Age 79 of Mead, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE Friday, August 10, 2018, 9am, Evangelical Covenant Church, 1540 County Road 10, Mead, NE. VISITATION Thursday, August 9, 2018, 5-7pm, all at Church. Private Interment at Morningside Cemetery, Mead, NE. Memorials to Evangelical Covenant Church, Mead, NE. To leave condolences: visit www.marcysvoboda.com. SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME Wahoo, NE (402) 443-3624

