Hanika, Colette T. February 15, 1938 - June 5, 2020 Papillion. Preceded in death by parents, Gerard and Mary Grote; and brother Richard. Survived by children: Lori Hanika, Jeff Hanika, Steve Hanika, and Peter (Jessica) Hanika; grandchildren: Irish Mills, Clayton Hanika, and Cassidy Hanika; great-grandchildren, Trace and Lia; nieces; nephews; other loving family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday 4-7pm at 108th St Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10am Friday, June 12, in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Dunlap, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Goodfellows. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St., Omaha 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

