Hangren, Elsa Margaret (Schlichtig)

Hangren, Elsa Margaret (Schlichtig) September 20, 1920 - September 12, 2019 She is survived by her children Karen, Sandy, Winfred and Gayle. The SERVICE to Celebrate her Life will be at the Ralston United Church of Christ, 7638 Maywood St., Friday September 20th. VISITATION is at 9:30am the Service will be at 10:30am.

