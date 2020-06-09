Hangren, Donna

Hangren, Donna August 31, 1955 - June 2, 2020 Donna Linn Hangren was born to Laura Grace Harpster and Floyd Joseph Salzbrenner on August 31, 1955 in Omaha. She primarily worked at Bergan Mercy Hospital where her favorite job was being a CNA in the nursery, because she loved spending time with babies. Donna was truly one of a kind. She was a prankster with a twisted sense of humor, leaving us with so many with funny/bizarre stories. She passed at home with family by her side on Tuesday June 2, 2020. She was done with this life way before we were done with her. Proceded in death by parents, Floyd and Laura Salzbrenner; and brother, Don Salzbrenner. She is survived by her husband, Winfred Hangren; daughter, Dawn Cich (Tim); son, Nathan Hangren (Cassie); grandchildren, Elliot and Cora Cich and Emma Hangren; and sister, DeeDee Riggleman (Jay). There will be no funeral service due to Donna's wishes but a drive-by memorial service will be held Sunday, June 14th, from 2-5pm at her home. Any donation will be used for medical expenses acquired during her months on hospice. Please send any condolences to 2337 N 154th St, Omaha, NE 68116.

