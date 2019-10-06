Haney, Carol J. June 30, 1925 - September 30, 2019 VISITATION will be Sunday October 6, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home from 5-7pm. Private family burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carol's name to the American Heart Assocation (9900 Nicholas Street, Suite 200, Omaha, NE 68114) Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

