Handren, Doris Vanecek

Handren, Doris Vanecek September 17, 1924 - October 6, 2019 Doris Vanecek Handren, age 95, of Carmel, formerly of Crystal Lake, IL, passed away October 6, 2019. She was born September 17, 1924 to Frank and Anna Vanecek in Omaha, NE. She married Ralph M. Handren, Jr. on March 2, 1946 in Omaha. Ralph preceded her in death on October 14, 2013. Doris graduated from Central High School in Omaha, NE in 1942 and Lindenwood College (now University) in 1944. Survivors include her three daughters and son-in-laws, Sharon and Brent Harman of Carmel, IN; Debra and Rick Barchard of Hiawatha, IA; and Marcia and David Boone of Carmel, IN; five grandsons, Mike (Sara) Barchard, David (Erica) Harman, John Barchard, Alex Boone and Eric Boone; three great-grandchildren, Emily, Jack and Colin Barchard. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Marjorie Long and Bernice Randall. Services will be private. She will be interred at Crystal Lake Memorial Park, Crystal Lake, IL. The family thanks the staff at Hooverwood Nursing Home and Heartland Hospice for their care and support during this time. Condolences may be made at www.arnmortuary.com. A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services Zionsville, IN | (317) 873-4776

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.