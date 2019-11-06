Handleman, Renee Plotkin July 3, 1932 - November 4, 2019 Age 87. She was preceded in death by husband, Morris Handleman; siblings, Natalie Giventer, Marilyn Ginsberg, and Norman Plotkin. She is survived by her children, Allan Handleman (Maureen), Judy Shkolnick (Stuart), and Gail Lobin (Peter); grandchildren: Jacob Shkolnick (Holly), Jordan Shkolnick, Jillian Shklonick, Abby Rima (Dustin), Tommy Handleman (Grace), Izzy Lobin, and Luci Lobin; three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, November 6, at 11am at Fisher Farm Cemetery (8900 S 42nd Street). Immediately following the service, a MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held on at the Rose Blumkin Home (323 S 132nd St., Omaha, NE 68154) followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nebraska Jewish Historical Society, Rose Blumkin Jewish Home Employee Appreciation Fund, or a charity of your choice. JEWISH FUNERAL HOME 402-556-9392

