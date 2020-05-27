Hamtak, Francis Nicholas "Frank" It is with broken hearts that we share the news of Francis (Frank) Nicholas Hamtak's passing after a brief illness in Spring, Texas on May 19, 2020 at the age of 57. Frank enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing and the Huskers. Frank was preceded in death by our parents, Frank. A and Gloria R. Hamtak. Frank leaves behind his wife Amy and his only son Frankie Hamtak of St. Roberts, Missouri. Along with his other children, Tonia Cappas, Jeff Harms, Jerrod Harms and Pollie Clark. Frank is survived by his sisters Donna Kenney, Denise Howe, Diane Stevens, Suzanne Halterman and Jeanette Nary. Frank had grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. He will be missed dearly by his family. There are no memorial services at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.