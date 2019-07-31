Hampton, Violet Age 84 Violet Hampton passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was born on March 31, 1935. GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Thursday, August 1, from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary 72nd Street Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, August 2, 11am at Holy Name Church, 2901 Fontenelle Blvd, Omaha. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.