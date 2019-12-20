Hammons, Rev. John Myron

Hammons, Rev. John Myron September 4, 1935 - December 17, 2019 Age 84, of Greeley CO. Died Tuesday, December 17th, 2019. Born September 4th, 1935 in Nebraska City, NE, to Charles and Pearlee (Abel) Hammons. He married Norma Addleman she preceded him on May 18 2011. They served Christian Church (DOC) congregations in Broken Bow NE; Aurora NE; LaJunta, CO; Elwood, NE; Sterling, CO; and Lakewood, CO. He is survived by daughters, Pam (Diane Kappas) Hammons, Debbie (Darron) Berg, Cathy (Gerald) Trujillo; grandchildren: Lynde Reed; Caitlin Berg; Alisha (Patrick) Buesing; Nicholas (Dolores) Encinias; and Melissa (Marty) Rizo; six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Maurice (Mary) Hammons, and sister-in-law, Joyce Hammons; numerous nieces nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a brother, Charles Robert; two sisters, Marylou Baxter and Margaret Zierott. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm Sunday, December 22nd, 2019, at First Christian Church, 2230 13th Street, Greeley, CO. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences shared on www.hammonsfs.com. HAMMONS FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES 207 West H Street, Weeping Water | 402-267-5544

To plant a tree in memory of John Hammons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.