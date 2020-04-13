Hammond, Robert Lee "Hoby"

Hammond, Robert Lee "Hoby" Hoby passed away on April 8, 2020. Preceded in passing by his dad, Karl; and brother Jeff. Leaving to mourn him are his mother, Darlene "Dode"; brother, Kevin (Jaleena); brother, John; nieces and nephews. Hoby retired from BCBSNE after 32 years. He had warm memories of friends there, as well as all those growing up and in retirement. Private Family Burial in Evergreen Cemetary. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN- DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

