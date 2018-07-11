Hammes, Paul Edward Nov 12, 1955 - Jul 5, 2018 Age 62. Survived by beloved wife, Linda; his children Paul (Anna) Hammes, Jennifer Hammes, and Mary (Joe) Gruhn; his four grandchildren, Millie and Maggie Hammes and Thomas and Leona Gruhn; his siblings, John (Nancy) Hammes, MaryAnne (Charlie) Ihle, Rita (Bob) Nydam, Bernadette (Sebby) Gutierrez, Pete (Stephanie) Hammes, Eileen (Dan) Ploussard; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph in infancy. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 12th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. VISITATION on Friday, July 13th beginning at 9:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Lymphoma Research Foundation or the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at University of Nebraska Medical Center. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

