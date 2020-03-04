Hammers, Gerald L. "Jerry the Barber" Age 86 Gerald L. Hammers was born June 4, 1933 in Council Bluffs, IA, to Harry and Viola (Christiansen) Hammers. Jerry passed away on January 26th while in South Carolina with his family attending his great-granddaughter's Marine boot camp graduation at Parris Island MCRD. Jerry met the love of his life in high school, Betty, and they were married two weeks shy of 65 years at the time of her death in September 2019. They had a daughter, Cyndi. Jerry served four years in the USAF. He was active in the Masonic Lodge, served as Master of Bluff City Lodge in Council Bluffs and as Worthy Grand Patron of OES in Iowa in 1993. Jerry was an Omaha barber from 1959-2018 where he enjoyed both his job and his many customers that stayed with him throughout his career. He is survived by his daughter, Cyndi Tucker (Mitch), Council Bluffs, IA; granddaughters, Kim Wills, Council Bluffs, IA; and Ashley Wills McGlade (Josh), Brandon, MS; grandsons; Lucas Wills and Cameron Tucker, both of Council Bluffs, IA; eight great-grandchildren, family and friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; parents; two brothers; and his sweet great-grandson, Sterling Thomas Tucker. CELEBRATION OF JERRY'S LIFE: Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 2-4pm, at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. Private Family inurnment at a later date. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.