Hammers, Gerald L. "Jerry the Barber" Age 86 Gerald L. Hammers was born June 4, 1933 in Council Bluffs, IA, to Harry and Viola (Christiansen) Hammers. Jerry passed away on January 26th while in South Carolina with his family attending his great-granddaughter's Marine boot camp graduation at Parris Island MCRD. Jerry met the love of his life in high school, Betty, and they were married two weeks shy of 65 years at the time of her death in September 2019. They had a daughter, Cyndi. Jerry served four years in the USAF. He was active in the Masonic Lodge, served as Master of Bluff City Lodge in Council Bluffs and as Worthy Grand Patron of OES in Iowa in 1993. Jerry was an Omaha barber from 1959-2018 where he enjoyed both his job and his many customers that stayed with him throughout his career. He is survived by his daughter, Cyndi Tucker (Mitch), Council Bluffs, IA; granddaughters, Kim Wills, Council Bluffs, IA; and Ashley Wills McGlade (Josh), Brandon, MS; grandsons; Lucas Wills and Cameron Tucker, both of Council Bluffs, IA; eight great-grandchildren, family and friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; parents; two brothers; and his sweet great-grandson, Sterling Thomas Tucker. CELEBRATION OF JERRY'S LIFE: Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 2-4pm, at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. Private Family inurnment at a later date. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

