Hammel, Lana R. September 20, 1941 - March 25, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Con O'Donovan. Survived by stepchildren: Anne Wolski (Mike), Mary Barden and Kevin O'Donovan; grandchildren: Brittany Draper, Kaitlin O'Donovan and Noah Barden; and two great-grandchildren. Private ENTOMBMENT: Resurrection Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to First Unitarian Church or the Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

