Hammang, Betty C. Passed away on September 26, 2019 at age 91. Betty was born in Auburn, NE to James and Geraldine (Wills) Gillispie. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert T. "Bob" Hammang; and grandson, Clinton Hammang. Survivors include daughter, Diane Hammang; son, Mark (Denise) Hammang; and grandson, Bob (Amber) Hammang. Betty was a stay-at-home mom until her children were in middle school. She then returned to the workforce at Union Pacific from where she retired after 20 years of service. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held Tuesday, October 1, at 5:30 pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest. GATHERING of family and friends will follow from 6-8pm. Memorials suggested to American Heart Association, and Arthritis Foundation. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

