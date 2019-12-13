Hamilton, Harold "Ham" Col USAF (Ret) October 17, 1925 - December 11, 2019 Age 94. Harold was preceded in death by his loving wife, Louise, and his son, Tom. He is survived by daughters, Linda Dienno (Jeff), Teri Duquette-Frame (Robert Frame), Trish Lortz (Linda Bauerkemper); grandchildren: Christine Mihalopoulos, Joel Duquette, Jennifer Moffett, Whitney Brennan, Erin Hamilton; and by great-grandchildren: Lee Reese, Alexander and Ian Mihalopoulos, and Bryce and Brielle Brennan. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, December 14, at 1:30pm at Church of the Holy Spirit, 1305 Thomas Dr., Bellevue. Inurnment in the church Columbarium. Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in memory of Colonel Harold "Ham" Hamilton to either Soldiers' Angels, a national non-profit serving deployed service members and veterans or to Quilts of Valor Foundation, an organization with the mission to "cover" service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. Donations to Soldiers' Angels may be made online at http://soldiersangels.org/donate.html or by mail to Soldiers' Angels, 2895 NE Loop 410, Suite 107, San Antonio, TX 78218. Donations to Quilts of Valor may be made by mail to Quilts of Valor Foundation #577, P.O. Box 191; Winterset, IA 50273. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

