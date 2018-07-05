Hamby, Lois Feb 2, 1930 - Jul 3, 2018 Age 88. Preceded in death by husband, Charles Hamby; her parents. Survived by children, Charles Hamby Jr., Cindy Beyer (Howard), Becky Phetteplace (Jon), John Hamby (Jeannie); 11 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren. Private Family Services. Memorials Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/nebraska BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

