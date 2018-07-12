Hamann, Mabel G. Age 92 Of Omaha, formerly of Elkhorn. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm; FUNERAL: Friday, 11am, all at the funeral home. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to Lakeside Village or Bethany Lutheran Church. Condolences to: reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

