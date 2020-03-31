Halpin, Stewart E. December 14, 1925 - March 29, 2020 Age 94. US Navy veteran of WWII and retired NE State Patrol Investigator. Preceded in death by wife, Dorothy. Survived by daughter, Laura Van Moorleghem (Mike); grandchildren, Shelley Lidolph (Adam) and Mark Van Moorleghem (Allison Barrett); and loving friend Alice Weimer. Private Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, April 1, 10am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue. Service will be livestreamed on Facebook. Interment: Calvary Cemetery with US Navy Military Honors. Memorials to Douglas County Health Center. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

