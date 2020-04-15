Haller, John J. "Jack" March 4, 1939 - April 12, 2020 Age 81, of Plattsmouth. Jack is survived by his wife, Marlene Haller of Plattsmouth; son, Michael Haller and wife Christina of Beaver Lake; two daughters, Deborah Grier of Plattsmouth, Michelle Haller of Omaha; granddaughter, Noelle Haller; and his brother, Robert Haller of Omaha. VISITATION: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 5-7pm, at Roby Funeral Home. Private Family Rosary and Private Family Funeral Mass: Friday, April 17, 2020, at Church of the Holy Spirit, Plattsmouth. Final Resting Place: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials: Church of the Holy Spirit or St. John the Baptist School. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com

