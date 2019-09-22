Hallas, Betty J. (Holub)

Hallas, Betty J. (Holub) Betty Hallas was born on May 30, 1931 in Omaha. Preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Mary Holub. Survived by brother, Frank J. Holub of Clancy, MT; children: Dr. Gregory J. Hallas (Joni Kerr), Suzanne Hallas-Anderson (David), and Jane E. Benson (Hugh); grandchildren: Emma and Andrew Hallas, Erik and Sean Benson, and Ryan Anderson; several cousins; brothers and sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews; and many "social" groups. Betty was a School Librarian for 25 years in Westside Community Schools (in Elementary and Middle Schools), and then permanently at Westside High School until her retirement in 1994. Betty was active in Church circle, book clubs, and for sure many "social" groups. The Family will Receive friends on Sunday, September 29th, from 4pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, September 30th, at 11am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific St. Memorials are suggested to the St. Roberts-Father Shane Education Fund, or The Westside Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.