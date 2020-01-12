Hall, Janet Irene Age 71 Omaha. Jan passed away at Esprit Whispering Ridge on January 10, 2020 from dementia. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Myrtle Walser of Sioux Falls SD; and sister Mary Elrod of Woodbury, MN. Survived by husband Kent Hall of Omaha; son, Brad (Emily) Hall of Overland Park, KS; daughter, Laura (Brian) Liebman of Encinitas, CA; and grandchildren, Claire, Chase, April and Molly. Jan was dearly loved by her family and her many friends. She will be remembered for all the creative fun and beauty she brought to this world and as a wonderful wife, mother and friend. BURIAL in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn, NE. Memorial Service at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Omaha. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

