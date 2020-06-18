Hall, James A.

Hall, James A. September 8, 1947 - June 13, 2020 MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, 11am, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with a Memorial Visitation with the family one hour prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for later donation. Please join us Sunday, June 21, 4-6pm at Indian Creek golf course (3825 N. 202nd St, Elkhorn) to celebrate Jim's life. We will be sharing our favorite "Jim" stories. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

