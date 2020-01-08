Hall, Greg "Husker"

Hall, Greg "Husker" November 14, 1954 - January 2, 2020 On January 2nd, Greg (due to a sudden and massive heart attack) was in an instant taken from us while at his home in Kansas City. Greg is survived by his wife of 35 years, Donna, his two sons, Shannon and Dusty, and his 11 remaining brothers and sisters. As Greg and Donna wanted, cremation and internment will be a private family affair in Kansas City. On February 1st, from 1-4pm, there will be a gathering to celebrate the life of this special man at the Fireman's Union Hall on 60th & Grover, Omaha. Please bring your stories and memories of Greg and join Donna, their boys and the rest of the Hall Family to honor his life.

