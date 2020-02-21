Hall, Gary Lee

Hall, Gary Lee May 31, 1938 - February 18, 2020 Survived by wife, Carolyn J. Hall; daughters, Pam Wahl (Tony) and Tammy Werner (Curt); six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sisters, Mary Conradt and Sandi Bruning; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Hall. Family will receive friends Friday, February 21st from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, February 22nd, 11am, King of Kings Lutheran Church (11615 I St.) GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2:45pm, Prairie Union Cemetery in Shubert, Nebraska. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Hall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

