Hall, Bonita L. "Bonnie"

Hall, Bonita L. "Bonnie" October 21, 1931 - April 11, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, William H. Hall; sons, Charles and Richard; and grandson, Kevin Hall. Survived by sons: Daniel L. (Kathy), William L. (Joleene) and Timothy J. (Janelle); daughter-in-law, Susan Peters; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren. Family GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, April 16th, Merle Hay Cemetery - Glidden, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to Brighton Gardens or a charity of your choice. CELEBRATION OF LIFE to be announced at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Bonita Hall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.