Haley, Sr. Mary Alice, OSM May 25, 1925 - February 8, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Katherine and Stephen Haley; brothers, Philip Haley and Robert S. Haley; and sister, Joan E. Haley. Survived by brother, William Patrick Haley; sister-in-law, Mrs. Betty Haley; numerous nephews, nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday, February 16th from 6pm to 7pm, at the Servants of Mary Convent (7400 Military Ave.) followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, February 17th, 1pm, Servants of Mary Convent. Memorials are suggested to Servants of Mary. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

