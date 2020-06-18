Haley, Roena F. November 10, 1940 - June 16, 2020 MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of Roena Haley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.