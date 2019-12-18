Hale, Richard W. Age 82 Richard W. Hale, of Lincoln, passed away December 15, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30am Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Second Baptist Church, 525 N 58th Street. Family to greet friends Friday, December 27, 2019, from 5-7pm, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home 5200 R St, Lincoln, NE 68504 | (402) 467-5200

