Halbach, James J. June 16, 1943 - July 11, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Ray and Alice; brother, Jack (Anna); nephew, Mike Halbach; nephew-in-law, James Quintana. Survived by sister, Rosie Halbach; nephews, Chris (Michelle), Karl (Noreen), Pat (Susan), Joe (Jenny); nieces, Jennifer (Bob) Little, Sheila Quintana; niece-in-law, Bev Halbach; 17 great nephews and nieces; 1 great-great nephew and niece. VISITATION begins Friday 5pm with a Wake Service at 6:30pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL Saturday 10am at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Masses or Victory Noll Sisters. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

