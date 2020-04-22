Hajek, Marcellin M. June 2, 1928 - April 20, 2020 Age 91, of Wahoo, NE. Survived by wife, Dorothy Hajek; children, Kenneth (Kelly) Hajek, Kathy (Larry) Stauffer, Robert Hajek, Lori (Todd) Miller. FUNERAL MASS: Friday, April 24, 2020, 10am (family only) at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo, NE. VISITATION: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 2-5pm (10 person limit at a time) with 5:30pm Rosary (family only) at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. Interment with Military Honors at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo, NE. Memorials to the family or to the church. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Mass of Christian Burial and Rosary will stream live on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME 211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | (402) 443-3624

