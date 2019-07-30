Haines, Christine "Chris" Ann Born September 19, 1951 - Passed away July 18, 2019 From Omaha. GRAVESIDE SERVICES pending at the Calvary Cemetery, 7710 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.