Hain, Larry D. Age 79, of Omaha, NE. Survived by wife, Jonita; children: Alecia Kay Stepp of Omaha; Andrew (Danielle) Hain of North Caldwell, NJ; and Ann Marie (Nicholas) Nusbaum of Minneapolis, MN; eight grandchildren. VISITATION: Tuesday, 10-11am, followed by a FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, all at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. FURTHER SERVICES on Wednesday at Sandoz Chapel of the Pines in Valentine, NE, at 2pm. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery in Valentine. Memorials to Alzheimer's Assc. or American Cancer Society. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

