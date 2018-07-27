Haile, David David Haile, 32, passed away at Josie Harper Hospice House on July 23, 2018. David was born October 23, 1985 to Marlene and Steve Haile in Omaha, NE. David enjoyed volunteering at the boys and girls club of the Midlands, south unit. He also did volunteer work with the Omaha Police Department. He had an associate's degree in criminal justice from Metro. David always had a smile on his face and kind words for everyone even while he was having his own health issues. David was preceded in death by his mother, Marlene. Also his grandparents plus several aunts and uncles. He is survived by sister, Mathea and father, Steve. He also left behind several cousins and Uncle Dennis. David lived the last couple of years with family friends, Seun and Monica Makinde and family. SERVICE: Friday July 27th, 3-6pm, at Best Western plus Kelly Inn, 4706 S. 108th St., Omaha, NE.

