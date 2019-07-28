Haiar, Carol Jo

Haiar, Carol Jo July 1, 1935 - July 25, 2019 Carol Jo Haiar, 84, Omaha, formerly of Humphrey, passed away on Thursday, July 25th, 2019 in Omaha. Preceded in death by, parents and husband, Francis B. "Fritz" Haiar. Survived by, daughter, Renee Jackson; granddaughter, Jenna Jackson; son-in-law, Jeff Jackson. FAMILY WILL RECEIVE FRIENDS Sunday, July 28th from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, July 29th, 11am St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church Interment: Resurrection. Memorials are suggested to Children's Hospital HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.