Hahn, Ronald "Ron" R. September 5, 1939 - April 16, 2020 Age 80 Weeping Water NE passed away in Syracuse NE. He was born the son of Ralph and Therese (Renken) Hahn in Auburn NE. He grew up in Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1957. He attended the University of Nebraska. He married Sandra (Sandi) Osborne on Sept. 10. 1966 in Lincoln NE. Ron worked for Omaha Public Power District from which he retired in 2000. He was a member of Euclid Lodge #97, AF&AM, Elizabeth Chapter #250 Order of Eastern Star, American Legion Post #217, United Methodist Church and Delta Sigma Pi. Ron enjoyed Nebraska Football and Volleyball, fishing with family and friends. He loved watching his children and grandchildren competing in sports and raising and showing their 4-H animals. Ron is survived by his wife, Sandi; son, Jeff and friend, Chris Mounce; daughters, Jill Rounds and Dana (James) March; grandchildren, Jacob March (Kourtney Aldridge), Madison March; Logan March; Cameron Rounds; Chase Rounds; and great grandson, Waylon March. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials to the family for later designation or donor's choice. A Celebration of Ron's Life will be held at a later date Condolences or tributes Left on www.hammonsfs.com HAMMONS FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES 207 West H Street, Weeping Water 402-267-5544 www.hammonsfs.com

