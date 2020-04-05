Hahn, L. Martin "Marty" April 6, 1957 - March 17, 2020 L. Martin "Marty" Hahn passed away unexpectedly on March 17, 2020 at the age of 62. Marty was born April 6, 1957 in Hartford, CT. He grew up in Manchester, CT and spent summers in Clinton, CT. With a love for the swim team, sailing clubs, and the beach he was accepted to the US Naval Academy where he completed a degree in Engineering. He was a member of the Academy's sailing team and graduated with the Class of 1980. Soon after graduating, he met the love of his life in Newport, RI and they were married at Chapel By The Sea in Newport, November 6, 1982. He spent his time in the Navy aboard the USS Barry (DD-933) and the USS Halyburton (FFG-40) and at Subic Bay Naval Station in the Philippines. Marty's Naval service brought him to Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, NE. There he continued to serve his country through work with U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) in numerous roles over 30 years, including before USSTRATCOM is what it is today. He briefly worked for Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren, VA before returning to USSTRATCOM in NE. His most recent position held was the Lead National Military Command System (NMCS) Logistics Operations Analyst within the USSTRATCOM Directorate of Logistics (J4), Logistics Operations Branch. Marty and his wife raised their family in Bellevue, NE where he participated in emergency and relief response groups, was a member of Calvary Christian Church, and participated in a local Bible study group. He was proud to work to serve his country, and to operate within the Profession of Peace. Marty enjoyed learning, tinkering, and challenging himself. He was known to always have a sudoku in the works and to be learning what he could to complete repairs around his home. He enjoyed an evening scotch later in life, after his son introduced it to him, and he enjoyed sharing what he learned in home and car repairs with both of his children and their partners. Marty was always a steady and compassionate presence to people around him, ever ready to share a laugh and a great deal of love. To quote him in recent times, "God is in control and I know, and am thankful, that He will guide us down the exact path He wants us on." Marty was preceded in death by father Karl R. and mother Jean A. (Fothergill) Hahn. Marty is survived by beloved wife Susan (Mosher) Hahn; his two children: Sarah Delzeit and Andrew M. and wife Jazmond (Goss) Hahn; his grandchildren: Thomas and Abigail Delzeit; his brother: Dwight and wife Karla (Magadini) Hahn; his nieces and nephews: Eric and wife Amy (Tsoutsouras) and daughter Teagan, Danielle, Luke and wife Rachel (Moore) and son Caleb, Rosemary, Timothy, Tiffany, and Emily. A celebration of Marty's life will take place in Bellevue, NE and graveside services with Military Honors will take place at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. Details will be shared once the family knows more due to current restrictions in place on group gatherings. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Naval Academy Sailing Excellence at USNA.com BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 1408 8th Avenue, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-4445 | www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com
