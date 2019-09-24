Hahn, Antoinette "Toni" (Acquazzino)

Hahn, Antoinette "Toni" (Acquazzino) December 5, 1928 - September 22, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Antonio and Mable Acquazzino; sons, John L. Ottrok and Chuck A. Carnes. Survived by daughters, Lisa M. (Lonny) Elliott and Teri M. (Dennis) Iverson; grandchildren, Jessica (K.C.) Gubser, Jacob Iverson, Nicholas Elliott, and Stacey Elliott. VISITATION: Thurs., Sept. 26, 9:30-10:30am with FUNERAL SERVICE at 10:30am with Interment to follow. All services at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Memorials suggested to St. Jude Children's Hospital and Lauritzen Gardens. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

