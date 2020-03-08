Hague, Eugene Ivan December 3, 1929 - March 6, 2020 Preceded in death by wife Irene Hague; and granddaughter Shelly Kavulak. Survived by daughters, Elaine (Gregg) Wallick, and Donna Newingham and (Jeff Bainbridge); son, Lyle (Jan) Hague; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and other family and friends. VISITATION: Monday from 5-7pm at Kahler Dolce Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday at 10am at Avery Presbyterian Church, 1910 Avery Rd., Bellevue. Interment will be in Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Avery Presbyterian Church. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St Papillion 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

