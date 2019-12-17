Hagman, Berniece Katheryn

Hagman, Berniece Katheryn April 10, 1922 - December 15, 2019 Bernice Katheryn Hagman, age 97, of Omaha went to be with the Lord on Sunday December 15, 2019. Bernice was born April 10, 1922 to Henry and Tena Meyer. Bernice is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Hagman. Bernice is survived by her loving children, Linda Bazis, Ron (Cathy) Hagman; grandchildren; Tony (Hon. Susan) Bazis, Cody (Ashley) Hagman, great-grandchildren, Hope and Jazmyn; many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 4-7pm, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be 10am at St. Timothy's Lutheran Church, 93rd and Dodge. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westlawnhillcrest.com for the HAGMAN family. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | westlawnhillcrest.com

