Haggin, Cheryl Age 71 Passed away on August 22, 2019 in Fremont, NE. Cheryl was born to Claude and Alma Stewart on September 3, 1947 in Houston, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son Aaron Haggin. Cheryl leaves behind her husband, Ronald Haggin; son, Josh Haggin; daughter, Dawn (Jose) Vargas; and grandchildren, Catherine and Isabelle Vargas, and Micah Haggin. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at 5:30pm Tuesday, August 27, at Braman Mortuary 72nd Street Chapel. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | 402-391-2171

