Hagen, Matthew Scott May 15, 1991 - May 12, 2020 Age 28. Survived by mother, Lisa Streitmatter; sisters, Ashley Harris (Paul Golden), Jessica Streitmatter; grandmother, Ann Henneman. Private Service at a later date. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

